Amazon Expands Dash Button To 20 More Brands

Amazon has announced the expansion of its Dash Button programme in the UK with the addition of 20 more brands.

The Dash Button, which was launched in the UK last August, is a Wi-Fi-connected device that enables Amazon customers to reorder their favourite products with the press of a button.

The expanded selection includes big name brands across dozens of retail categories, including Duracell, Glade, Heineken, IAMS, Joseph Joseph, Kiwi, L’Or, Mentos, Mr. Muscle, Perfect Fit, Regina, Scott, Tassimo, Wellman, Wellwoman, and more. It total, 65 brands are now available using the Dash Button.

“Customers love the convenience of Dash Buttons – feedback has been hugely positive, and we also heard loud and clear that customers wanted more brands and more products across more retail categories,” said Jorrit Van der Meulen, Vice President Devices at Amazon.

Meanwhile, Martin Andreasen, Marketing Director at JDE, commented: “We’re excited about launching a Dash Button for Tassimo in the UK and see it as a great opportunity for our consumers to re-order their favourite Tassimo coffees from the comfort of home. Ordering through Dash Buttons makes restocking these coffee essentials as easy as pushing a button, offering added speed and convenience for our customers.”

Amazon revealed that the most popular items purchased through Dash Buttons since its launch last year included toilet roll, cat food, washing capsules, cat litter, dishwasher tablets and baby wipes. The top 10 most popular Dash Button brands were Andrex, Finish, Ariel, Gillette, NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto, Listerine, Fairy, Dettol, Whiskas, and Lenor.