Amazon Expecting Busiest Christmas Day Ever

Amazon UK has revealed that it is expecting its busiest ever Christmas Day this year.

With the online giant’s sales on 25th December more than doubling over the past five years, the group is predicting that even more consumers will be shopping rather than enjoying the festivities.

Amazon expects to see digital downloads and last minute gift card purchases as being popular items during the day. However, orders are expected to peak at 21:06 on Christmas Day as customers relax after the day’s festivities and make a start on their sale shopping.

“An in-depth look at Christmas Day shopping shows that we’re a nation that loves a festive routine, from the last minute gift voucher print out in the morning to giving our undivided attention during The Queen’s speech, followed by an evening of TV and films,” said Doug Gurr, Amazon’s UK Country Manager.

“This year, we’ll be launching the End of Year Sale on Christmas Eve. Many lucky customers will receive a new device for Christmas and it’s the perfect time to download Kindle books, apps, music, TV and film content to enjoy throughout the festive break.”