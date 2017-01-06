Disappointing Christmas For High Street Retailers

The UK’s high street failed to rally last month as shoppers shifted more of their Christmas spending to online retailers.

December’s like-for-like sales growth was 0.1% lower, according to BDO’s High Street Sales Tracker (HSST). The negative figure means the UK has now seen four consecutive Decembers with no high street sales growth.

Year-on-year sales of fashion goods declined by 1.07% in December, but the overall figure was pushed toward parity by like-for-like increases in the lifestyle (+2.4%) and homewares (+2.6%) sectors.

BDO said that while December’s decline of 0.1% may appear marginal, it comes off of a negative base of -5.3% for the same month last year, which was the worst month since December 2008. It added that a further decline from such a weak base will come as a serious disappointment for retailers.

However, BDO stressed that many stores did manage to capitalise on what was expected to be a very strong week leading up to Christmas Day, which this year fell on a Sunday. In that week overall sales were up by 11.7% year on year – the largest weekly growth for the whole of 2016 and the best weekly total like-for-like growth recorded since February 2014.

As expected, online retailers were the real winners over the period with sales in the channel rocketing in the week before Christmas – up 51.1% – a figure not beaten since the first week of 2015. The result helped to lift online sales growth for December up 19%, a notable improvement on the 7.5% increased seen in December last year.

Sophie Michael, Head of Retail and Wholesale at BDO LLP, commented: “With such a weak base for December 2015, any further decline can only be seen as a poor result for retailers.

“Coming at a critical juncture, this fourth negative December in succession highlights the magnitude of the challenge that lies ahead for 2017, when consumers will more keenly feel the bite of inflation and a falling pound.”