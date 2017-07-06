eBay Takes On Amazon And High Street Giants With New Price Match Guarantee

eBay has announced the launch a new price-match guarantee on its UK site, in a challenge to retailers such as Amazon, John Lewis and Tesco.

Launching later this month, the guarantee will cover prices for new items included in its ‘Deals Programme’. eBay promises that it will have the best price available of six major online retailers – Amazon.co.uk, Currys.co.uk, Johnlewis.com, Argos.co.uk, Tesco.com and Asda.com. If not, eBay will match the lower price of that competitor.

Rob Hattrell, Vice President of eBay in the UK, said: “We know that customers in the UK want the best deal when they shop. Our eBay Deals Programme has grown exponentially since its launch in 2009 and is now a firm favourite with the millions of customers who regularly shop on eBay.

“We are confident in the strength of our deals already. But we’re giving our customers that confidence by also matching the price of our competitors.”