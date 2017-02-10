Growth In Online Purchasing Underpins Need For Greater Shopper Understanding

Figures published towards the end of 2016, which showed that one in four non-food purchases were made online in November, underlines how commercially important it will be this year for brands and suppliers to gain a better understanding of shopper motivations and behaviours.

This is the advice from category management and shopper marketing specialist Bridgethorne following research from the British Retail Consortium and KPMG. The research revealed that, in part due to significant online shopping activity across Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there was a 10.9% increase in online sales of non-food products in November compared to the same month last year. This is the third consecutive year that there’s been a year-on-year growth in online sales.

“To enjoy online success retailers and suppliers will need to work more closely together this year to understand the factors that influence the shopper online,” explaind John Nevens, director, Bridgethorne. “These will not be the same as the shopper in store, where other factors come into play and other devices can be deployed to attract the shopper in one way or another.”

The Centre for Retail Research has said that total online retail sales in the UK in 2016 was likely to top £60bn, a 14.9% increase on 2015. With online, Nevens said sensory options like lighting, sound and smells are not available. Instead greater emphasis needs to be placed on visual encouragement and language prompts that tempt the online shopper, including product positioning on screen and the language used to describe them.

It was revealed last year that the average British adult now spends more time online than doing anything else in their life. Ofcom research showed that, on average, we spend a little more than one day each week online, with 10% saying that they access the Internet more than 50 times each day. In a retail context, this makes effective online product display an essential skill for suppliers and retailers to get to grips with.

Significantly, the growth in online retailing merely increases the importance for both suppliers and retailers to think in terms of the ‘shopper’ rather than the ‘consumer’ because, as Nevens puts it, 100% of shopping is done by shoppers; it is not necessarily done by consumers.

“The shopper’s needs are always different to the consumer’s needs and suppliers need to understand that,” said Nevens. “Understanding what drives the shopper, the missions they take when they buy and the factors that influence their purchasing decisions will be central to long term commercial effectiveness across every platform.”