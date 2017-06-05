Ocado Finally Secures Deal With Overseas Retailer

Ocado has struck a long-awaited deal with an overseas retailer to help it set up an online grocery delivery service.

Eighteen months on from a self-imposed deadline to secure such a deal, Ocado said that it had reached an agreement with a regional European retailer to use its Smart Platform technology. It added that the retailer wanted to remain anonymous until it launches its online business in order to retain a competitive advantage.

Ocado said it will provide the retailer with its “full software platform, know-how and support services required to create an efficient and intelligent online grocery business”. However, the retailer will not use Ocado’s automated warehouse technology with orders initially fulfilled from their manually operated centralised warehouse. The new agreement instead gives the retailer the “right to request” the installation of Ocado’s automated mechanical handling equipment in the future.

Ocado revealed that the retailer will pay an up-front fee for access to its technology, together with ongoing fees that are based on the volume of products sold online. Ocado added that it expects the arrangement to be earnings and cash neutral in the current and 2018 financial years, and increasingly accretive thereafter.

Ocado already works with Morrisons and Waitrose in the UK, although striking partnerships with overseas businesses is seen as key to its long term future and profitability.

Tim Steiner, CEO of Ocado, commented: “This is an exciting step in the evolution of our business and in the delivery of our strategy.”

He added: “Our discussions with other retailers across the globe are ongoing and we continue to expect to sign multiple deals in the medium term.”

