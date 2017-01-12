Online Drives Growth At Mothercare

Mothercare has become the latest retailer to highlight the growing importance of online sales to its business after reporting improved trading figures over the Christmas period.

During the 13 week period to 7 January, the chain’s UK like-for-like sales were up 1%, benefiting from online sales growth of 5.5%. Online sales now represent around 40% of its UK sales. The group added that margin remains within its guidance for the full year.

On a constant currency basis, international retail sales fell 6% but were up 13% in actual currency.

Mark Newton-Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Mothercare, said: “The UK returned to growth following the challenging summer trading period. We maintained our focus on product improvement and full price sales while prudent stock management allowed us to enter the end-of-season-sale after peak trading with less stock than last year.”

He added: “International continues to benefit from currency tailwinds, however underlying

performance continues to be mixed in spite of many markets returning to growth. Both

China and Russia improved, while the Middle East continues to be challenging. We are

working closely with our International partners to modernise their businesses while at the

same time see many opportunities in both new and existing markets around the world.”

Newton-Jones concluded by saying: “We remain firmly focused on our strategy to build our businesses both here in the UK and internationally and our vision remains clear – to be the leading global retailer for parents and young children.”