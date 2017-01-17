Beer Industry Bodies Join Forces To Urge Government To Cut Duty

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA), Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and The Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA), have written to MPs urging them to write to the Chancellor to support their call for a cut in beer duty in the Budget on 8 March.

The letter highlights recent findings of a BBPA commissioned report by Oxford Economics (OE), which found that the beer and pub industry in Britain employs almost 900,000 people, and contributes £23.1bn to the British economy, whilst paying £12.6bn in tax.

The BBPA, CAMRA and SIBA are urging MPs to pledge their support for the beer and pub industry and back calls for a cut in beer duty, given the vital role that it plays in the UK economy. A cut, they argue, would help encourage investment, protect jobs and improve confidence in the sector.

The BBPA has launched a new website for the beer duty campaign. The website enables members of the public to write to their MP urging them to back the BBPA’s calls for a duty cut, and includes in-depth economic data around the impact of the brewing and pub sector in every local authority and Parliamentary constituency in the UK.

The BBPA has also developed new, online widgets that enable both pubgoers and landlords to see how much recent cuts in beer tax have saved them, and will shortly be launching a new suite of infographics, accompanied with ‘#cutbeertax’ across social media.

Brigid Simmonds, BBPA Chief Executive, commented: “Our sector supports almost 900,000 vital jobs and contributes over £23bn to the economy, and we believe our industry should be supported to ensure we can continue to invest in jobs, particularly for young people.

“In recent years, the Government has cut beer tax three times, and opted for a freeze on duty last year. Strong support from MPs and the public really helped our campaign work, and the data shows that there are great benefits to be gained from a further cut.

“I hope that MPs will once again show their support for such a vital British industry.”

Colin Valentine, CAMRA National Chairman, said “’The three cuts and subsequent freeze to beer duty have supported significant growth in the brewing industry and helped to keep the price of the pint down for pub goers.

“However, with beer tax still at 52p on the pint, beer drinkers are still paying a notable amount – especially in comparison to other big brewing nations. A cut to beer duty will show government support for the British brewing industry and keep the price of beer down for consumers.”

Mike Benner, SIBA Managing Director, added: “Britain still pays the second highest rate of Beer Duty in Europe and more than thirteen times as much as Spain or Germany, despite beer from British independent craft breweries being in high demand for its quality and flavour.

“We would urge the Government to introduce a cut in beer duty in the next Budget to allow this important British manufacturing industry the chance to continue to grow and thrive.”