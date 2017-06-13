CMA Tells Heineken To Address Punch Competition Concerns Or Face Full Investigation

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has found that Heineken’s proposed purchase of part of the Punch Taverns pub estate could reduce competition in 33 local areas across the UK.

Late last year the brewing giant agreed a £400m deal to acquire 1,900 Punch Taverns outlets with private equity firm Patron Capital taking the remaining 1,400. Heineken already owns 1,100 leased and tenanted pubs through its Star Pubs & Bars division and the addition of the Punch outlets will make it the third-largest pub group in the UK after Greene King and Enterprise Inns.

The CMA opened its preliminary investigation into deal back in February. In a statement issued today, the CMA said that Heineken must now offer proposals to address its competition concerns by 20 June or face an in-depth investigation into the merger.

In the 33 areas concerned, the CMA stated that Heineken’s pubs would not face sufficient competition after the merger, which could lead to price increases or a deterioration in the quality of the service on offer.

Concerns were also raised with the CMA that the merger would close off an important route to market for brewers that compete with Heineken. However, the CMA said that it found that the pubs being acquired are only a small part (4%) of the British market and are therefore not a major route to market for brewers.

The CMA also looked at whether Heineken’s acquisition by could lead to a reduction in the choice of beer and cider on offer in the Punch pubs. The watchdog found that any potential reduction would be “limited”, taking into account the drinks that Punch currently stocks and the range of drinks available in Heineken-owned pubs. It also found that Heineken would not have a strong incentive to reduce the range of beer and cider, in part because doing so would risk losing business in pubs where this is important to customers.

Responding to the CMA’s local competition concerns, Heineken issued a brief statement saying it intends to offer acceptable undertakings and was confident that these will enable the transaction to be approved by the CMA without a Phase 2 referral.

David Forde, Managing Director for Heineken UK, said: “We welcome this positive step towards completing our acquisition of Punch. This decision by the CMA acknowledges that there are only a small number of local areas where competition may be diminished due to our acquisition of the pubs. We are confident we can offer the CMA suitable undertakings to satisfy their concerns.”