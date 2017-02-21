Compass Secures Ten-Year Catering Contract With Tottenham Hotspur

Compass has been awarded a ten-year contract to be the official catering partner for Tottenham Hotspur at its new £750m stadium, which is due to open in 2018.

The group’s sports and event division, Levy Restaurants UK, will offer year round catering facilities for match day and non-match day events at the 61,000 capacity stadium.

The group said it has been tasked with delivering a “world class and innovative hospitality and catering with the objective of working with Tottenham Hotspur to realise the Club’s ambition of revolutionising the match day experience for all its visitors to the venue.”

It added that a clear focus will be placed on capitalising on the stadium’s pioneering use of technology, to ensure fans can benefit from seamless pay and pre-ordering applications.

The deal will create 50 full-time senior positions and 1,400 match day jobs within the catering and hospitality areas.

Levy Restaurants UK already has a roster of high-profile clients in the sports sector including Twickenham Rugby stadium, The Wimbledon Championships, and Jockey Club Racecourses.