Dawn Farms Signs €850m Deal To Supply Meats To Subway

Irish food manufacturer Dawn Farms has signed an €850m contract with sandwich chain Subway to supply cooked meets to over 4,000 of its restaurants in more 30 countries across Europe, including the UK.

The contract will run for seven years to 2024 and continues an existing relationship between the two companies that dates back to 2010.

Commenting on the agreement, Larry Murrin, CEO of Dawn Farms, said: “In our negotiations with the Subway organisation, they have recognised Dawn Farms’ continued investment in product innovation, our strengths in supply chain consistency and food security, and our vigilance in relation to competitiveness.

“The Subway organisation has ambitious growth plans for new restaurant openings in Ireland, the UK, and across Europe and with this strategic supply agreement these can translate into significant additional export sales.”

Dawn Farms is a leading supplier of cooked and fermented meat for pizza, sandwiches, ready meals and snacks to international chains and food manufacturers.