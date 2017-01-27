Fuller, Smith & Turner Boosted By Strong Christmas And New Year

Fuller, Smith & Turner has posted robust figures in a trading update for the 43 weeks to 21 January, boosted by boosted by strong sales growth over Christmas and New Year.

Over the 10 weeks to 21 January, like-for-like sales in its Managed Pubs and Hotels increased by 7.4%. Like-for-like profits in Tenanted Inns rose by 2%, whilst total beer and cider volumes in its brewing division, The Fuller’s Beer Company, increased by 1%.

For the 43 week period, like-for-like sales in Managed Pubs and Hotels rose by 3.7%. However, like-for-like profits in the Tenanted Inns division were down by 1% and total beer and cider volumes slipped by 4%.

The company said it will accelerate investment in its estate and reinforce its marketing programme for its brewing arm in the fourth quarter.

Simon Emeny, Chief Executive, commented: “With our clear vision and exciting initiatives for the coming financial year, we are well placed for the future. However, in common with many other companies we are facing increasing cost pressures including a steep rise in business rates, an increase in the National Living Wage and the introduction of the Apprenticeship Levy, all set against an ever-changing global political and economic backdrop.”