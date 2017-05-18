Greggs Makes Good Start To The Year

Despite signs of slowing consumer spending, high street chain Greggs has made a “good start” to 2017, although stressed that its sales outlook remains uncertain.

The group’s total sales for the 19 weeks to 13 May 2017 grew by 7.5% and like-for-like sales in company-managed shops rose by 3.6%.

Greggs said that customers were “increasingly recognising the quality and value” of its breakfast offering with it investing to meet growing demand. Meanwhile, sales of its Balanced Choice range continued to grow, boosted by new lines such cold-pressed juice drinks and freshly-prepared salads.

During the period, the group completed 87 shop refurbishments and opened 42 new shops, including 20 franchised units in transport locations. It also closed 14 shops, giving a total of 1,792 shops trading at 13 May (comprising 1,615 company-managed shops and 177 franchised units). Greggs stressed that shop openings remained focused on new food-on-the-go locations, the relocation of existing shops and new catchments such as Northern Ireland and the south west of England.

Despite the good start to the year, Greggs stressed that the sales outlook remained uncertain in the context of slowing growth in disposable incomes. It said: “Input cost inflation is having a modest impact on margins in the first half of the year as expected, however we have increasing visibility of costs for the second half and anticipate this pressure to ease towards the end of the year. Whilst this pattern will constrain profit growth in the first half of the year we expect to make progress in line with our previous expectations for the year as a whole.”