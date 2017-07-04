HelloFresh UK Appoints Claire Davenport As CEO

Recipe kit delivery service HelloFresh has appointed Claire Davenport as CEO for its UK business, effective immediately.

Davenport joins the company from VoucherCodes.co.uk where she was General Manager. Previous roles include Chief Commercial Officer at global online games company Bigpoint GmbH, Chief of Staff at Skype and Executive Vice President of Strategy at broadcasting and production company, RTL Group.

Dominik Richter, CEO HelloFresh Group, said: “We’re thrilled to have Claire on board. With her experience across a broad range of disruptor and tech brands, she is the right person to lead HelloFresh to the next stage of growth in the UK.”

Davenport added: “HelloFresh has an exciting combination of a great product, passionate customers, leading innovation, talented people and huge momentum in the market. I’m looking forward to guiding the business as we step into the next phase of growth and brand innovation.”

She replaces former CEO Ian Marsh who has left due to personal reasons.

HelloFresh currently operates in the US, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, Austria, Switzerland and Canada. Back in March, it expanded into the UK retail channel via a tie-up with Sainsbury’s.