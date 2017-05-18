Marston’s Agrees £55m Deal To Acquire Brewing Business From Charles Wells

Marston’s has agreed to acquire the beer brewing business owned by the Charles Wells Group for £55m.

Based in Bedford, the Charles Wells Brewing and Beer Business has portfolio of more than 30 beers including leading brands such as Bombardier, Young’s and McEwan’s. In addition, the business has UK distribution rights for the Estrella Damm lager brand and other beers under license including Kirin and Erdinger.

As part of the acquisition, Marston’s has also have entered into a long-term exclusive agreement to supply all beer, wine, spirits and minerals to the Charles Wells pub estate.

For the year ended 30 September 2016, the Charles Wells Brewing and Beer Business generated revenues of £92m and EBITDA of £6m. Marston’s said it estimates it can generate operational improvements similar to those achieved in previous acquisitions and has identified potential costs savings of £4m by financial year 2019.

Ralph Findlay, Chief Executive Officer of Marston’s, commented: “We are delighted to have agreed to acquire Charles Wells Brewing and Beer Business. It is a high quality brewing business offering us opportunities to extend our trading area in the South of England and Scotland, and brings a range of well-known and popular brands into our portfolio. We also aim to develop further our range of international licensed brands, and look forward to working with our new overseas partners, including Estrella Damm, Erdinger and Kirin.”

News of the deal was announced alongside Marston’s interim results. During the 26 weeks to 1 April 2017, underlying group turnover was up 3% to £440.8m with pre-tax profits increasing 3% to £33.7m.