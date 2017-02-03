New Business Wins Drive Revenue Growth At Compass

Catering giant Compass has revealed that its organic revenue for the first three months to 31 December 2016 grew by 2.8%, supported by new business wins and good retention rates.

However, like-for-like revenues increased only “modestly”, with some price increases offsetting weak volumes in its Offshore & Remote business which has been hit by reducing demand from its customers in the oil and gas industry.

The group said that operating margin moved forward slightly, as efficiencies generated through its management and performance (MAP) programme offset cost inflation.

Organic revenue in its North America division increased by 7%, with its core Business & Industry, Vending and Higher Education sub-sectors performing particularly well. In Europe, organic revenue was flat “as expected” with like-for-like revenues unchanged as pricing offset weak volumes in the North Sea and France. Organic revenue in the Rest of the World declined by 6.5% due to the expected weakness in its commodity related business and a “challenging” environment in Brazil.

Compass added that outlook for 2017 remained positive with growth in North America and both Europe and Rest of World performing as expected with growth weighted to the second half. It said it continue to focus on driving efficiencies throughout the business and its margin expectations are also unchanged.

In the longer term, Compass stated that remained “excited” about the significant structural growth opportunities globally and the potential for further revenue and margin growth.