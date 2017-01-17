Strong End To The Year For Greggs But Warns Of Tougher Times Ahead

Strong performance over Christmas has helped Greggs deliver robust fourth quarter and year end sales figures, although the high street bakery chain warned of tougher times ahead.

In a trading update statement, the company revealed its total sales grew by 7% during its financial year as a whole (52 weeks ended 31 December 2016) with company-managed shop like-for-like sales growing by 4.2%. Sales over the Christmas period were said to have been particularly strong, aided by a favourable trading pattern and, as a result, fourth quarter company-managed shop like-for-like sales grew by 6.4%. Excluding the final two weeks of the year fourth quarter, like-for-like sales growth was 4.1%.

Greggs said seasonal favourites such as its Festive Bake and traditional mince pies remained popular, although its growing food-on-the-go offer was the main driver of sales. This included its ‘Balanced Choice’ bakes and hot food options such as its new burritos. Greggs revealed that will also be extending its hot drinks range to include Vanilla Latte alongside Fairtrade Peppermint Tea and Green Tea.

During the year, the group opened 145 new shops (including 56 franchised units) and closed 79, growing its estate to 1,764 shops trading at the year end. Greggs also converted a further 208 shops to its new ‘bakery food-on-the-go’ format with similar rate of refurbishments planned in the year ahead.

Whilst it now anticipates that it will report full year results for 2016 slightly ahead of its previous expectations, Greggs warned that 2017 could be tougher as consumers and the economy suffers the sides effects of the Brexit vote. It said: “Looking forward there is greater uncertainty in the trading environment with increased pressure on real income growth. We also continue to expect some industry-wide cost pressures in 2017 and these are likely to have a modest impact on margins in the short term.”

The company added: “Over the medium term we are confident of making further progress as we implement our plan to grow Greggs as a modern food-on-the-go brand.”

Meanwhile, Greggs has extended its new delivery service to the capital. First trialled in Newcastle last year, it is now being tested for London customers.

The trial is currently limited to areas within a 0.4 mile radius of Greggs outlets in Cheapside and Eastcheap, although the service is expected to be rolled out to more areas during 2017.

Raymond Reynolds, Retail Director at Greggs, said: “Convenience is key in the food-on-the-go market, and we’re extremely excited to offer delivery of a selection of our great tasting freshly prepared food directly to our customers, by trialling a free delivery service in two of our London shops.”