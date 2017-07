Sandwich chain Subway has announced that it is planning to open another 500 stores in the UK and Ireland by 2020 as its pushes to capitalise on the strong growth in the food-to-go market.

The openings will take its store count to over 3,000 with the group also in the process of overhauling its current stores and revamping its menu.

The expansion plans are expected to create around 5,000 new jobs.