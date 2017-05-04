Wetherspoons Posts Robust Third-Quarter Figures

Concerns about the economy did little to slow growth at value-orientated pub chain Wetherspoon in its third quarter to 23 April.

Like-for-like sales increased by 4% and total sales rose by 1.3%. Meanwhile, operating margin was 7.3%, compared with 6.4% in the same 13 weeks last year.

Chairman Tim Martin said trading was outpacing his expectations but warned that the chain faced higher costs in the months ahead due to rises in business rates, wages, and utility bills. However, he added that given the better-than-expected year-to-date sales, the group currently anticipates a slightly improved trading outcome for the current financial year.

“As a result of these higher costs the company anticipates it will require like-for-like sales of about 3 to 4% in our next financial year to maintain profits at current levels,” he said.