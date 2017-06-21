Whitbread Makes Good Start To The Year

Whitbread has reported a 7.6% increase in total first-quarter sales on improved trading at its Costa and Premier Inns businesses.

In the period to 1 June, total sales at Costa grew 8.7% with UK like-for-like growth of 1.1%, boosted by good performance in the coffee chain’s expanding travel and drive thru channels.

The group said it focused on rolling out ‘Cold Brew’ drink in over 200 of its stores and it also introduced a new breakfast range towards the end of the quarter, with further new food ranges launching throughout the year.

Costa Express continued its expansion with 300 net installations during the quarter. The group added that it was on track to open 230-250 Costa coffee shops and install around 1,250 Costa Express machines this year.

Meanwhile, the group said that its Premier Inn hotel business continued to win overall market share with sales growth of 9.2%, benefitting from a “resilient” hotel market and the contribution from the c.9,000 rooms it has opened over the last two years.

Internationally, the group said that Costa was seeing good progress in China with positive like-for-like sales growth. And in Germany, its Premier Inn hotel in Frankfurt was said to be performing well with it committed to a pipeline of five more hotels.

Whitbread’s Chief Executive Alison Brittain said: “We have had a good start to the year, with first quarter sales growth of 7.6%, in line with our expectations. Our continued drive to grow and innovate in our core UK businesses, focus on our strengths internationally and build capabilities to support long-term growth, combined with our ongoing cost efficiency programme, gives us confidence that we will make further good progress this year.”