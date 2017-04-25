Whitbread Warns Of Tougher Times Ahead As Sales At Costa Slow

Whitbread has posted solid full year results, although its shares fell over 6% this morning after it reported weaker sales growth at its Costco coffee chain and warned of a “tougher” consumer environment in the months ahead.

For the 52 weeks to 2 March 2017, the group saw its underlying pre-tax profit increase by 6.2% to £565.2m, on total revenue up 8.2% to £3.12bn.

Its Costa division reported UK like-for-like sales store up 2%, a slight slowdown from the 2.9% growth during the prior year. Total sales in the unit jumped 10.7%, boosted by the opening of 255 new stores worldwide and the continued roll-out of its Costa Express machines, with 1,585 installations. Costa’s underlying operating profits rose 5.3% to £158m.

Meanwhile, the group’s Premier Inn hotels chain saw total sales grow 9%, with like-for-like sales up 2.3%, helping underlying operating profits rise by 7.4% to £468m.

Alison Brittain, Whitbread’s Chief Executive, said: “Whilst we are only seven weeks into our new financial year Premier Inn has had a good start to the year and Costa has also seen positive like-for-like sales growth, although we remain cautious and expect a tougher consumer environment than last year.”

She added that the company’s £150m cost savings plan, announced towards the end of last year, was progressing well and had helped maintain margins, which could be key given the tough trading environment.

