Brexit Still The Big Unknown For Bunnings UK

Brexit’s impact on consumer confidence rather than the housing market or currency is the key concern for Wesfarmers as it rolls out Bunnings to the British public.

Just over a year after Wesfarmers unveiled its $705 million acquisition of the Homebase chain in the UK and Ireland, the boss of the UK venture, Peter Davis, has led an investor tour to provide an update on the business and the performance of the first Bunnings UK pilot store in St Albans

Read the full article on The Sydney Morning Herald website