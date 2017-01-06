Brexit Tops Consumer Concerns For 2017

Fears around Brexit are likely to play a pivotal role in consumer confidence with 28% of consumers citing this as their biggest concern for 2017, according to research by Retail Economics. It found the next most prominent worry for households was ‘lack of savings’ (18%), followed by a ‘weaker economy’ (13%), ‘repayment of debts’ (12%) and ‘rising inflation’ (11%).

Despite the resilience in spending since the Brexit vote, a quarter of respondents said that they “just about managed” (JAMs) when it came to their personal finances. With darker clouds forming on the horizon through rising costs of living, a weaker labour market and slowing economic growth, Retail Economics said it is the least affluent households that will be hit the hardest. With inflation expected to hit 3% in 2017, real wages will be under pressure and could be shrinking by the end of the year. In fact, 48% of respondents thought they will have less spending power in 2017 than last year. Accordingly, 44% said they were likely to save less then they managed in 2016.

There are already tentative signs that the labour market is beginning to falter. A third of consumers suggested that they feel they will have less job security than in the previous year – a key driver of spending. Retail Economics research also found that 36% of respondents thought the value of their assets (house prices, stocks and other investments) was likely to fall on last year’s levels which will cause people to feel less wealthy and hold back spending.

Richard Lim, Chief Executive, Retail Economics said: “Concerns around Brexit, a weaker economy and rising inflation are likely to define 2017 for many households around the UK. Indeed, 28% of consumers said that Brexit was their biggest concern this year followed by fears around lack of savings, the ability for paying off debts and rising costs of living.

“Inflation is expected to hit 3% this year which will erode disposable incomes and put the least affluent households under significant pressure. This is especially concerning given a quarter of consumers said they ‘just about managed’ when it came to their personal finances. A further 48% thought they will have less spending power in 2017 than last year.

“Retailers’ hedging strategies protected households from the immediate impact from the collapse in sterling last year but as these contracts begin to unwind inflation will accelerate sharply. While some businesses will take a hit on margins rather than passing on the full impact of rising costs, households will have to share some of the pain. How much pain and how quickly it feeds through will be critical in determining the strength of spending this year.”