Bunnings Doubles Scale Of Pilot Store Programme In The UK

Wesfarmers Bunnings unit has announced that it is to expand its pilot programme in the UK, and will have 20 stores operating by the end of 2017 – twice as many as previously expected.

The announcement coincided with the opening a Bunnings Warehouse in Milton Keynes, its fourth since acquiring the Homebase chain last year. The store, on the site of a former Homebase outlet, is its largest in the UK at over 90,000 sq. ft.

The group said its decision to accelerate the store opening programme was in response to “positive” feedback from customers to its first pilot stores in St Albans and Hemel Hempstead.

Bunnings recently announced two new additions to its UK and Ireland senior leadership team. Damian McGloughlin as Chief Operating Officer and David Haydon as General Manager.

The company has said it plans to invest up to £500m rolling out the Bunnings Warehouse format in the UK and Ireland over the next three to five years.

Managing Director PJ Davis commented: “Increasing the number of pilot stores to 20 will give us the opportunity to test the concept in new geographies, with different demographics, across a range of store sizes.

“We are determined to combine the best of Bunnings Warehouse with what UK consumers want. The success of the pilots still remains a precursor to additional investment.”

Bunnings next store will be in Folkestone, Kent in July. Following that, the Homebase stores in Thanet (Broadstairs), Sittingbourne, Kent and Basildon Vange, Essex will be the next to be redeveloped.