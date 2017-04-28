CBI Data Suggests Surprise Pick-Up In Retail Sales During April

Whilst data in recent weeks has shown that growth in the retail sector has come to an abrupt halt as shoppers reined in their spending due to rising prices, figures released yesterday by the CBI suggest April was a better month for retailers.

In its latest Distributive Trades Survey, 59% of retailers said that their sales volumes were up in April on a year ago, whilst 21% said they were down, giving a balance of +38%. This outperformed expectations (+16%), and was the highest balance since September 2015 (+49%). Overall, sales for the time of year were considered to be slightly above seasonal norms.

The clothing and grocery sectors are said to have performed particularly strongly, whilst retailers of furniture & carpets and specialist food & drink stores reported a second consecutive month of falling sales.

Looking ahead, the CBI said retailer’s expect volumes growth to slow in the year to May and sales are tipped to be broadly average for the time of year, with orders expected to be largely unchanged.

Ben Jones, CBI Principal Economist, commented: “Retail sales held up better than expected, especially considering that the Survey did not cover the Easter period. The warm weather in early April might go some way to explaining the uptick, with sales by clothing shops and grocers driving overall growth.

“However, retailers are still cautious over the outlook, expecting slower growth over the year to May, as higher inflation eats into household spending. With price competition remaining fierce and rising costs squeezing margins, retailers face mounting pressures in the months ahead.”