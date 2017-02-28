Consumer Confidence Drops Amid Inflation Fears

Consumer confidence decreased one point this month to -6 in February amid fears that the predicted rise in inflation will impact shopper’s finances and spending power in the months ahead.

GfK’s Consumer Confidence Index showed that three of the five measures used to gauge overall confidence saw decreases during the month, whilst two measures saw increases.

The index measuring changes in personal finances during the last 12 months decreased by two points, whilst the figure for the next 12 months decreased by four points to +3 – five points lower than February 2016.

Consumers also appear to be becoming increasingly cautious about making major purchases, with this index decreasing five points to +5 – seven points lower than this time last year.

Meanwhile, the measure for the General Economic Situation of the country during the last 12 months increased three points this month to -21, although this was 11 points lower than February last year. Expectations for the next 12 months increased three points to -20 – eight points lower than last year.

Joe Staton, Head of Market Dynamics at GfK, commented: “Against a backdrop of rising food and fuel prices, sterling depreciation, nominal earnings growth and a burgeoning fear of rapid inflation, concern about our personal financial situation for 2017 has contributed to a drop in UK consumer confidence this month.”

He added: “Any momentum behind the post-Brexit, debt-fuelled, consumer-spending boom now appears to be softening. Mounting pressures on disposable income are starting to bite as witnessed by two months of falling retail sales (ONS) and a further drop in the Major Purchase Index. Consumer spending continues to drive economic growth in the UK so any further fall in confidence could support forecasts for a slowdown of the overall economy this year.”

