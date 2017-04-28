Consumer Confidence Remains Relatively Stable Despite Growing Market Turmoil

UK consumer confidence dipped only slightly this month despite growing economic concerns about rising inflation, stagnating wages, and the UK’s exit from the EU.

GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index dropped one point to -7 in April, although its survey was carried out before the General Election announcement. However, the figures suggested tough times ahead with four of the five measures used to gauge consumer confidence decreasing.

The index relating to the forecast for personal finances over the next 12 months decreased by one point to +2 – five points lower than April 2016. Meanwhile, the measure relating to expectations for the general economic situation over the next 12 months fell by one point to -21 – seven points lower than at the same point last year.

However, somewhat surprisingly, the major purchase index increased by one point to +7 – two points higher than the same month last year.

Joe Staton, Head of Market Dynamics at GfK, said: “Although the Overall Index Score remains in negative territory, and has dipped this month, we have not seen any evidence of the predicted post-Trigger [Article 50] downturn, despite high levels of concern about the general economic situation of the country.”

He added: “Consumers continue to remain positive about the state of their personal finances and even report that now is a good time to buy. But is this too good to be true? Is this simply the calm before the storm? Is pre-Brexit economic turbulence yet to really batter households? That threat cannot be ruled out. But for the moment, consumer sentiment remains relatively buoyant as we enter our two-year window of renegotiation and navigate the run-up to the General Election.”