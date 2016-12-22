Consumer Confidence Sees Slight Recovery But Set To Be Tested Next Year

Consumer confidence edged up slightly during December, rounding off a testing year dominated by concerns over the impact of the Brexit vote.

GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index increased by one point this month to -7 with two of the five measures seeing increases with the remaining three measures decreasing.

Despite predictions of squeeze on living standards next year, the forecast for personal finances over the next 12 months increased by one point this month to +3, although this is six points lower than December 2015.

However, expectations for the general economic situation over the next 12 months decreased one point to -23 this month, which 17 points lower than December 2015.

Meanwhile, the major purchase index increased by seven points to +12; five points higher than this time last year.

Joe Staton, Head of Market Dynamics at GfK, commented: “The past 12 months were a really turbulent year for confidence in the UK as consumers reacted to the dramatic economic and political turmoil of 2016. After a positive start to the year [January 2016, +4] the index plunged rapidly in post-Brexit Britain [July 2016, -12] with the recovery to September then evaporating by year end to limp home at -7 for December.”

He added: “While consumers remain relatively confident about their personal financial situation, confidence in the general economic situation for the UK has collapsed in the face of uncertainty about the future both at home and abroad. Despite everything, consumer resilience is shown by strength in the major purchase index, the ‘now is a good time to buy’ mantra being reflected in strong retail sales growth.”

However, he warned of testing times ahead in 2017, saying “against a backdrop of Brexit negotiations, the decline in the value of sterling, and the prospect of higher inflation impacting purchasing power, we forecast that confidence will be tested by the storm and stress of the year to come.”

NAM Implications: