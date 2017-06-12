Consumer Spending Down First Time In Nearly Four Years

Amid rising prices and political uncertainty, data from Visa shows that consumer spending fell for the first time in nearly four years in May.

Consumer spending was down 0.8% compared with the same period last year with clothing & footwear (-5.2%) and household goods (-4.1%) among the weakest performing sectors. Spending in the transport and communications sector plummeted 7.1%.

Food & drink retailers saw a marginal decline in expenditure (-0.6%), whilst hotels, restaurants & bars (+3.3%) and recreation & culture (+2.2%) registered relatively modest increases.

Face-to-face spending declined by 5.3%, although ecommerce rebounded, climbing 6.9% after falling 0.3% in April.

Kevin Jenkins, UK & Ireland Managing Director at Visa, said: “Our Index clearly shows that with rising prices and stalling wage growth, more of us are starting to feel the squeeze.”

He added: “Retailers of non-essential goods were among the worst hit, with clothing and household goods seeing sharp declines in sales. The experience sectors continued to record some growth, though at much softer rates, suggesting consumers were reining in their discretionary spending.

“Bricks & mortar retailers had a particularly challenging month, with sales dropping at the quickest level in over five years, at a time when warmer weather and the May bank holidays would usually drive shoppers on to the high street.”

Annabel Fiddes, economist at IHS Markit, added: “The outlook for consumer spending continues to look relatively bleak, with households facing faster increases in living costs and muted wage growth. The squeeze on household finances is likely to get worse as the Bank of England forecasts faster increases in consumer prices in the coming months.”

Meanwhile, Richard Lim, Chief Executive, Retail Economics said: “While underlying conditions for households are set to weaken even further in the coming months, consumers are also faced with heightened political uncertainty and legitimate concerns over what form Brexit is likely to take.”

Separate data released today by the British Retail Consortium and Springboard shows that retail footfall fell by 1% during May compared to the same month in the previous year, the first decline since February. High street footfall was particularly poor, falling 2%, its steepest decline since June last year.

Helen Dickinson Chief-Executive of the BRC said: “After the Easter boost in shopper numbers to retail destinations, footfall fell in May, which was mirrored in the month’s sales performance. But it wasn’t just shops that suffered; poor weather at the beginning of the month kept people indoors and made it a poor month for footfall in general with fewer people out and about.”

She added: “In an uncertain economic climate, retailers will be looking to the next Government to deliver on their commitment to fundamental reform of business rates; to implement a more sustainable system that allows for growth and investment.”

