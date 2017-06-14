Continued Slowdown In Growth Of Consumer Spending In Ireland

Visa’s latest Irish Consumer Spending Index shows there was continued modest growth of consumer spending year-on-year in May, although this growth appears to be steadily slowing.

Expenditure was up +0.6% on the year compared with +9.2% in May 2016, with the rate of expansion little-changed from that seen in April (+0.7%).

Visa said the rises in spending during the second quarter of the year so far have been among the weakest since the series began in September 2014, suggesting a slowdown in growth of Irish household expenditure. Recent expansions have been particularly weak in comparison to the strong increases seen during much of 2016, with growth not rising above +4.5% since September last year.

The main source of growth during May was via e-commerce channels, with spending up +7.0% year-on-year, although this was the second-slowest rise for two years. Meanwhile, face-to-face spending continued to fall, with expenditure down -2.5% year-on-year.

The best-performing sector in May was Household Goods, where spending was up +6.2%. Food & Drink posted a solid rise in expenditure at +3.2%, recording growth for the third month running.

Modest increases in spending were recorded in the Clothing & Footwear, Recreation & Culture and Hotels, Restaurants & Bars categories, which all showed growth of +0.8% in May. The only sector to see a drop in expenditure over the year was Transport & Communication, with spending down -1.9%.

Andrew Harker, Senior Economist at IHS Markit said: “Irish households continued to display an element of caution in their spending in May, with Visa’s CSI signalling one of the weakest performances in the past three years. The high street is being hit hardest as people search out bargains online in the face of stronger inflationary pressures, with Face-to-Face spending down for the eighth month in a row during May. This contrasts with a pick-up in growth across e-commerce, which continues to drive the overall expansion.”

NAM Implications: