Costa Sets Sights On Global Expansion After Turning On Its New £38m Coffee Roastery

Coffee brand Costa yesterday signalled its intention to grow nationally and overseas after beginning production at its new £38m roastery.

The 85,690 sq. ft. facility in Basildon, Essex has more than quadrupled Costa’s roasting capacity from 11,000 tonnes of coffee per annum to 45,000 tonnes per annum, enabling the firm to produce 2.1 billion cups of coffee per year.

Dominic Paul, Managing Director of Costa, said: “Costa is growing rapidly as a global business and our new roastery will provide the platform for sustained international expansion as we continue inspiring the world to love great coffee. Turning on our new roasting capacity is a landmark for the business. It’s a statement of our ambition to grow and our passion for great coffee.”