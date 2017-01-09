Crawshaw Group Continues Recovery Over Christmas Period

Crawshaw Group, the fresh meat and food-to-go retailer, continued its recovery over the Christmas period with the improvements in sales and customer numbers.

Group sales were up 13% in the five week period to 1 January 2017, with total customer numbers also up 13% on same period last year. Like-for-like sales were down 3.8%, although this was improvement from the 8.1% fall reported during the for the 4 weeks ended 27 November 2016.

The company added that as previously communicated, this improvement in both sales and customer number momentum required some margin investment, with gross margins in the like-for-like stores at 43.6% H2 2017 to date (versus 44.9% H2 2016 to date).

CEO Noel Collett commented: “We continue to be encouraged by the customer response to the recent changes we’ve made which have translated into further progress over the festive trading period. Our new hamper range was particularly well received with almost 3,000 hampers sold in the Christmas week. Our focus will continue to be centred on anchoring our value credentials and we will step up our marketing activity to maintain our current momentum in building customer frequency and loyalty”

Alongside the trading update, Crawshaw announced a change in it personal. Kevin Patrick Boyd has left the business by mutual consent with immediate effect. All meat trading and buying responsibility has been transferred to Mick Charles, who has been promoted to the position of Head of Buying and Supply Chain. He joined Crawshaw’s Senior Team in November 2014, bringing 35 years of meat industry experience and expertise.