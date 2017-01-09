Data From Visa Shows Consumer Spending In Last Quarter Was Strongest Since 2014

Despite Brexit-related concerns, data from Visa shows that consumer spending continued to increase solidly in the run up to Christmas, rounding off the fastest growing quarter for two years.

The Visa UK Consumer Spending Index showed that consumer spending was up 2.6% on the year in December, a slight slow down from November’s 22-month record of +3.1%.

Nonetheless, this rounded off the best quarter for two years, with expenditure rising at an average annual rate of +2.8% through the final quarter of 2016.

Kevin Jenkins, UK & Ireland Managing Director at Visa said that online retailers enjoyed strong sales over the whole Christmas period, while bricks and mortar retailers saw an improvement, after a disappointing dip in November, as consumers made a last minute dash for gifts on the high street.

He added that growth was once again led by the experience sector, with consumers going to Christmas markets, travelling to visit loved ones, or venturing to various parts of the country to celebrate. Food was, unsurprisingly, another sector which performed well, with spend up 2.9%. Spend on clothing and household goods, however, fell in December following a Black Friday boost in the previous month.

Annabel Fiddes, Economist at IHS Markit commented: “The UK economy remains in a strong overall position to support expenditure growth into 2017. However, rising inflationary pressures could squeeze spending power, and, along with Brexit-related uncertainty, this could soften the overall growth trajectory of household spending.”