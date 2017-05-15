Eagle Eye Wins Three-Year Contract With John Lewis

Eagle Eye, the digital promotions and coupons firm that already works with the likes of Asda and Tesco, has won a new three year contract with John Lewis for the deployment of its Eagle Eye AIR platform to deliver “improved digital customer marketing.”

Tim Mason, CEO of Eagle Eye, commented: “We are delighted to have won this contract and to be imbedding Eagle Eye’s technology as an integral part of John Lewis’s digital strategy. John Lewis is a market-leading, high-profile retailer and this win further reinforces the clear competitive benefits our solutions deliver to retailers.”

He added: “Consumers are increasingly using mobile as their preferred channel and savvy retailers are using digital promotions as a key driver to enhance customer engagement. Eagle Eye has the proven technology to capitalise on this structural industry shift.”