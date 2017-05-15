Easter Brings Welcome Boost To Retail Footfall

Latest figures from the BRC and Springboard show retail footfall in April grew 1.6% on the same month in the previous year, the fastest growth since March 2014.

The figure is also well above the three-month average of 0.7%, which is the first positive three-month average since May 2014, and the highest since February 2012.

High Street footfall grew 2.3% in April, the fastest growth since March 2014. This was ahead of the three-month average of 1.4%. Footfall to retail park destinations grew by 2.7%, the fastest growth since January 2016, and well ahead of the three-month average of 0.9%.

Shopping Centre footfall fell by 0.6%, a slower decline than the three-month average of -0.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, the data also showed that the national town centre vacancy rate was 9.3% in April 2017, down from 9.4% in January 2017. This was said to be largely due to sharp declines in Greater London and the East with the high street vacancy rates in all other nations/regions having risen in April.

Helen Dickinson, Chief-Executive of British Retail Consortium, commented: “The Easter holidays boosted family visits to shopping destinations in April, resulting in the fastest annual growth of footfall since March 2014. The inclusion of the holidays in this period will have distorted this figure but even looking beyond this, the picture over the last quarter has been largely positive.

“As has been the trend for some months now, high streets across most of the UK attracted the largest increase in visitors out of all shopping destinations. This translated into good news for stores too, which saw their fastest annual sales growth since January last year.”

She added: “At first glance the vacancy rate also looks positive for the month, with a modest decline. However, this average figure belies the increase that occurred in all areas of the UK except London, the East and the North & Yorkshire. We will have to wait for the impact of April’s business rates revaluations to materialise, but the challenges businesses face as the UK negotiates its future relationship with Europe has made reducing the burden and fundamentally reforming the business tax system even more critical.”