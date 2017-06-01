Exceedra Forum: Mid-Year Revenue Management & Commercial Finance

Exceedra will be hosting the Mid-year Revenue Management & Commercial Finance Forum for Consumer Goods on Thursday 6 July 2017 in Central London.

Confirmed speakers include Bayer Consumer Health, Weetabix, and Global Retail analyst Brian Moore from NamNews. The Forum offers a day dedicated to discussing the role that price and promotion play in driving and achieving profitable growth, in a selection of practical sessions designed to help you identify the drivers to build best in class Revenue Management (RM) capabilities.

For further details and to register, see here

