High Street Sales Continue Losing Streak

Sales on UK high streets remain weak with the clothing sector being hit the hardest, according to new figures released today.

According to BDO’s High Street Sales Tracker (HSST), UK retailers saw May’s overall like-for-like trading drop by -1.3%.

The fashion sector saw year-on-year sales fall by -3.6% despite a low base of -1.9% in May 2016. Fashion sales were negative in the first three weeks of May, and the figures for the month make it the fourth of the year to see no in-store growth, suggesting a worrying downward spiral for clothing retailers.

Homewares retailers fared well for May, posting like-for-like growth of 1.2% off a strong base in 2016.

But the real winner was the lifestyle sector. Buoyed by record tourist numbers and a weak pound, sales of lifestyle goods grew 3.9% year-on-year, making it the sixth month of positive growth in a row for the sector.

Reduced spending, resulting from household budgets coming under increasing pressure from rising inflation and low notional wage increases, is being felt most by fashion retailers.

Sophie Michael, Head of Retail and Wholesale at BDO, said: “Retailers are facing turbulent times with rising operational costs, higher import prices and economic uncertainty. These factors result in higher inflation and therefore lower discretionary spend.

“Prolonged blanket discounting is not sustainable but shoppers need incentives to make the purchase. So it appears that most retailers have chosen to run targeted, short-term discounting in an attempt to ignite spending and protect further erosion to margins.

“Retailers should continue with targeted discounting but must also remain focused on product and quality whilst providing an enjoyable shopping experience to attract the customer back in store. They will be hoping for these turbulent times to calm and, once they do, the right strategies should pay dividends.”