House of Fraser And Debenhams Report Robust Trading Figures

House of Fraser And Debenhams have both reported robust trading results for the festive trading period as they capitalised on the strong growth being seen in the online channel.

At House of Fraser, sales rose 2.7% in the 6 weeks to 31 December, helped by record trading in the last two weeks of the period. The chain’s online sales grew by 16%, buoyed by strong trading during its Black Friday event.

Meanwhile, its bricks and mortar stores saw sales fall 0.9%, continuing an ongoing trend. However, Chief Executive Nigel Oddy, who announced late last year that he would be leaving business, said performance of its stores was improving as a result of refurbishments and revamped beauty halls.

Meanwhile, Debenhams revealed that its like-for-like sales rose a robust 5% during the seven weeks to 7 January, with profit margins remaining in line with targets.

New Chief Executive Sergio Bucher, a former Amazon executive, said that online sales had already become a crucial element of the business and were up 17% over the Christmas period.

The department store chain cut its level of discounts with a 2% improvement in full price sell-through and reduced stocks levels, which will mean gross margin remains within its full year guidance.

“I’m pleased with the performance we have achieved in the key trading weeks of Black Friday and over the Christmas peak, given the challenges in the broader environment and the strong performance last year,” said Bucher.

“The resilience of Debenhams’ differentiated offer is beginning to show through, with the growth we have driven in beauty and gifting. It’s encouraging to see that the service improvements we have made helped us to deliver strong multi-channel sales growth.”