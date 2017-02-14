Increased Spending For Valentine’s Day To Boost Market Value To £687m

Research from retail and shopper marketing agency, Savvy, has revealed shoppers plan to spend more this year on Valentine’s Day purchases, despite Brexit concerns.

Its analysis estimates the value of Valentine’s Day to the retail sector will reach £687m for 2017, up £30m from last year. 38% of shoppers said they expect to spend more on Valentine’s Day 2017 than they did last year, with 43% planning to trade up to buy more expensive food and drink.

“Valentine’s Day is set to provide a positive kick off to the 2017 event calendar,” said Alastair Lockhart, Insight Director at Savvy. “Our research shows that shoppers are so far shrugging off concerns about Brexit and remain confident in their immediate spending plans. We find that, among those planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day, many expect to spend more this year and that is set to benefit retailers – especially in food and clothing.”

She added: “While Valentine’s Day sales look placed for a boost, the outlook for the retail events calendar for the rest of the year is more challenging. The summer sporting calendar is quiet this year, putting the onus on retailers and brands to keep shoppers interested and engaged. Also inflation is expected to creep up over the following months. Rising prices will lead to more cautious shopping behaviour.”