Interest In Father’s Day Amongst Shoppers Growing

Retail and shopper marketing agency Savvy has announced the findings of its Father’s Day shopper panel research. The findings indicate that UK shoppers’ interest in celebrating the occasion stands at 59%. In comparison, 66% of UK shoppers planned to celebrate Mother’s Day earlier this year.

Alastair Lockhart, insight director at Savvy Marketing commented: “We estimate that Father’s Day sales have increased by more than five percent over the past year, with the market now worth just shy of third-quarters of a billion. Rising prices have contributed to the growth, but we see that shoppers are keener than ever to celebrate Father’s day. Spending on Father’s Day also benefits from the high average price of products like gadgets and clothes, which are popular gifts.”

Key findings:

Among those planning to get involved with Father’s Day:

71% of all those planning to celebrate will be going instore to make a purchase.

61% will be buying gifts online.

66% will be looking online for gift inspiration.

Using a smartphone to research or search for products will be carried out by 46% of shoppers.

Buying a personalised gift is on the cards for 38% of shoppers.

Father’s Day shoppers agree:

68% of shoppers agree that they ‘don’t mind spending more’ to make Father’s Day special.

67% of shoppers are bored by the Father’s Day products in shops and think they lack inspiration.

Planning what to buy ahead of the day is on the cards for 57% of shoppers.

49% of shoppers say that they would spend more for Father’s Day if better gifts were available.

Where will shoppers look for inspiration for Father’s Day presents?

62% of shoppers said they would be going to a retailers website, 55% to other websites.

41% would engage in a text message conversation with a friend or family member

A printed magazine/newspaper would be the place to look for 28% of shoppers.

28% of shoppers would have WhatsApp conversations with a friend/family member.

Other social media shoppers were looking to for ideas included Facebook (25%), YouTube (15%) and Instagram (14%).

Lockhart concluded: “We see a polarisation of the Father’s Day market. On one hand we see growth coming from lower price products as bargain stores and discounters have pushed the event harder. At the other, we’ve seen growth at the top end as shoppers plan to buy higher price electricals and clothing. Alcohol remains the largest component of the Father’s Day market however, with beers and spirits a go-to gift choice for many.”