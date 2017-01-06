John Lewis Appoints New Marketing Director

John Lewis has announced the appointment of Becky Brock as its new Marketing Director.

Brock will take up the position in March, joining from the Snow & Rock Group where she holds the same role. She will become the department store chain’s first Marketing Director since Craig Inglis’ promotion to the expanded role of Customer Director in September 2015.

Reporting to Inglis, Brock will be responsible for all aspects of the retailer’s marketing strategy and will take on the leadership of its CRM, digital, brand and category marketing teams.

Before the Snow & Rock Group, she worked at companies such as Homebase, The Edrington Group and Unilever.

Commenting on the appointment, Inglis said: “I am really delighted that Becky will be joining us in this vital role. She brings with her a wealth of leadership experience and proven track record in brand strategy and commercial performance. We look forward to welcoming her to the team.”

Brock added: “It’s a privilege to be joining this unique organisation with its reputation for ground-breaking marketing. I’m looking forward to continuing to evolve the relevancy of the brand for John Lewis’s customers in a rapidly changing retail landscape.”

The appointment comes as Paula Nickolds prepares to take of the role of John Lewis’ new Managing Director having been named last year as the replacement for Andy Street who stepped down last October to run as Mayor of the West Midlands.