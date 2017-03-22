Kingfisher’s Turnaround Plan On Track As It Reports Good Year End Results

Kingfisher’s five-year £800m turnaround plan appears to be on track with the B&Q owner reporting robust year end results, despite difficulties in its French division.

In the year ended 31 January 2017, the group’s total adjusted sales rose 8.7% (+1.7% constant currency) to £11.22bn, boosted by good growth in its domestic market. Pre-tax profits rose 8.3% to a better-than-expected £743m.

Total sales in its UK & Ireland division increased 2.4% with like-for-like growth of 5.9%. Retail profit rose by 9.9% to £358m.

Total sales at B&Q slipped by 3.3%, reflecting planned store closures, although like-for-like sales increased by 3.5%. Meanwhile, total sales at Screwfix jumped 23.2% with like-for-like sales up 13.8%. The group said that this was driven by strong growth from the specialist trade desks exclusive to plumbers and electricians, buoyant online sales and the roll-out of new outlets. Screwfix now operates from 517 outlets in the UK and is now targeting 700 stores, up from 600 previously.

In France, total sales at Castorama slipped 2.4% (-3% LFL), while Brico Dépôt total sales were broadly flat and down 2.3% on a LFL basis, underperforming an already weak home improvement market.

Sales in Poland rose by 10.1% with like-for-like sales up 7.5% as Kingfisher benefited from a “supportive market and new ranges”.

The company also announced that its chairman, Daniel Bernard, will be stepping down after eight years in the role. He will be replaced by Andy Cosslett, who started his career at Unilever in branding and marketing roles. He then spent 15 years at Cadbury Schweppes in senior, international roles before becoming CEO for InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) for six years, and then CEO for Fitness First.

Commenting on the results, Veronique Laury, the company’s Chief Executive, said: “I am really pleased that our performance has been achieved alongside delivering the key first year strategic milestones of our ambitious five year transformation plan, based on creating a unified company where customer needs come first.

“We have learned a lot and are aware of the challenges. We are well set up for next year and beyond as the level of activity increases.”

However, she warned that times ahead could be more difficult: “Looking forward, the EU referendum has created uncertainty for the UK economic outlook and we remain cautious on the outlook for France, especially in light of the forthcoming presidential elections.”