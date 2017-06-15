Majestic Wine Says It’s Now ‘Past The Tipping Point’ Despite Posting Full Year Loss

Announcing relatively robust year end results, Rowan Gormley, the Chief Executive of Majestic Wine, said that his company was now “past the tipping point, both financially and operationally”.

The retailer still posted a statutory loss of £1.5m, although this was due to charges relating to its Naked Wines acquisition, one-off costs and revaluation of its foreign currency positions. Adjusted underlying pre-tax profit slipped 29.2% to £10.9m, hit by an unsuccessful direct mail campaign by Naked Wine in the US during the first half of the year.

On an underlying basis, revenue rose by 11.4% to £461.1m, driven by a 12% increase in its customer base to 852,000. In its core Retail division, like-for-like sales rose 5.7%. Meanwhile, the group stressed that it had seen strong growth from Naked Wines, especially in the US and Australian markets.

Gormley said: “We are past the tipping point, both financially and operationally. Financially, adjusted EBIT in the second half of the year is up 51% on prior year. Operationally, we are through the most risky and cost intensive phase of our transformation plan.

“Together these mean we have a business that is better able to weather the uncertain trading environment, with a sustainable growth model, the big strategic questions answered, a better paid and rewarded workforce and more effective systems and processes.

“We remain confident about the medium term outlook, despite tough economic conditions, as transformation benefits are coming through and our costs are naturally coming down as a result of us reaching the next stage of the transformation plan. We are therefore reiterating our £500m sales goal by 2019 and affirming current analyst profit expectations.”

Majestic also announced today that its Chairman Phil Wrigley will being stepping down from the role at its AGM in August. Non-Executive Director Greg Hodder has been appointed as Chairman-designate with immediate effect, formally taking over as Chairman after the AGM.

Gormley commented: “Phil has made a tremendous contribution to the future of Majestic, through his wisdom, decades of retailing experience and wicked sense of humour. He will be sorely missed. We wish him a very happy and well deserved retirement.”