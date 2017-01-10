Majestic Wine Toasts Best-Ever Christmas Performance

After a difficult year amid a major shake of the business, Majestic Wine received a much-needed sales boost during the all-important Christmas trading period, when it generates over 30% of its annual turnover.

In the 10 week period to 2 January 2017, the retailer’s total sales increased 12.4%. Its retail operation had its biggest ever Christmas with like-for-like sales increasing 7.5%, against 7.3% growth recorded in the same period last year. The group said that approximately 0.5% of the growth was one-off due to transfer of sales from closed stores.

Sales at Majestic Commercial fell 0.8%, although its Naked Wine operation saw sales jump 29.9% and Lay & Wheeler recorded a 62.3% increase.

The group said that its gross margin percentage was around 1 percentage point lower, versus the same period in the prior year, due to a combination of accelerated acquisition of new customers and the need to remain competitive in a heavily discounted UK market still coming to terms with recent currency movements. Majestic added that it had remained focused on cost control and so profits were still expected to be in line with market expectations.

Rowan Gormley, Chief Executive, commented: “Delivering strong like for likes in a tough market is a tribute to the hard work that our people put in – right across the business. It is also particularly pleasing that both Naked Wines and Majestic Commercial traded in line with expectations and Lay & Wheeler has maintained its strong growth.

“Our transformation plan is working and we remain on track to achieve our £500m sales goal. We said that we would be better prepared for Christmas than ever – and the numbers show that we did what we said we would do.

“At this stage we are not predicting a change to long term margin expectations, but we need to retain flexibility to compete in a competitive market.”