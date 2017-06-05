Mark Macdonald Joins TN Group As A Global Sales Behaviour Change Specialist

TN Group has announced the appointment of Mark Macdonald to its growing team of sales performance specialists, as Behaviour Change Director.

With a background at Unilever as both a senior L&D and Operational Sales leader, the group said that Macdonald understands how to maximise the efficiency and effectiveness of a clients’ learning spend while driving enhanced business performance.

The TN Group consists of 2 companies – Total Negotiation, a negotiation specialist, and Total Customer Engagement, a provider of sales performance support and training.

The group said that Macdonald’s particular focus at the business will be to establish a world class leader-led learning culture within its client organisations as part of its Leaders of Negotiation Excellence programme, launched by Total Negotiation in April and TCE’s Customer Engagement Academy.

Macdonald commented: “My business focus is on improving productivity per employee while at the same time reducing cost. The winning formula is one that achieves internal strategic alignment and external customer relationships leading to productive engaged teams who overachieve on targets!”

Over the course of his career in global capability, business operations and strategy development, Macdonald gained a wealth of knowledge successfully delivering sales targets and landing strategic capability programmes that enhance performance in sales teams through employing innovative technical and digital solutions.

Mark Grice, founding partner at TN Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mark to the TNG team. With his fantastic global sales and capability experience at Unilever, Mark brings our clients unrivalled expertise in building brilliant and sustainable in-house sales capability across all types of market”.

To discuss how Mark Macdonald and TNG can support your organisation in building brilliant and sustainable in-house sales capability across all types of market, whilst maximising your spend, email: [email protected] or Tel. 07920 197390.