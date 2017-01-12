Marks & Spencer Reports Better-Than-Expected Third Quarter Results

Third-quarter results from Marks & Spencer suggest that the retailer is starting to win back customers as a result of its new strategy being put in place by Chief Executive Steve Rowe.

During the 13 weeks to 31 December, the group’s troubled clothing and homewares division saw like-for-like sales tick up 2.3%, beating the most optimistic analyst forecasts. The group said that better ranges, availability, and pricing helped to improve its performance in a “difficult marketplace”.

Meanwhile, like-for-like sales in its food business edged up 0.6% with total sales growing 5.6% on the back of store expansion. The group said that quarter was characterised by a slightly later build to peak, as a result of Christmas Day falling on a Sunday. It added that it continued to grow market share with its new Simply Food stores performing well.

Rowe said he was pleased with the customer response to the changes being made to business since he took over from Marc Bolland last year. However, he warned that the strong performance may not continue into the group’s fourth quarter, which will be adversely affected by sale timing and a later Easter.

Richard Lim, Chief Executive at Retail Economics, commented: “M&S delivered some punchy results this Christmas and fought hard to protect their market share in a fiercely competitive market. Although like-for-likes were flattered by a shift in reporting periods, Clothing and Home still would have delivered positive growth and better stock control saw fewer lines on clearance which protected margins.

“M&S also capitalised on the collapse of BHS last summer with both retailers once occupying many of the same high streets across the UK.”

However, he warned of possibly tougher times ahead for the retailer. “This year will prove much more challenging with our research showing Brexit topping consumers’ concerns for 2017. We forecast inflation will hit 3% this year which will squeeze disposable incomes for many families. Trying to push through rising costs during these times will be a real test of loyalty for Mrs M&S”.