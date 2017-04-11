MD Of Majestic Retail To Step Down Next Month

John Colley, the Managing Director of Majestic Retail, is to step down from the role at the end of next month. The wine retailer said he was leaving to take a new job closer to his young children in the South of England.

In a statement, the company said Colley had played a key part in the first phase of the transformation of Majestic Retail. Group CEO Rowan Gormley will now add the role of MD of Majestic Retail to his other responsibilities.

No other management changes are being made and the Naked Wines and Lay & Wheeler businesses will continue to report directly to Gormley.

Gormley commented: “John leaves with our best wishes, and our heartfelt thanks for the hard work, dedication and expertise he has given us.

“For the first time in many years Majestic is organically growing sales and our job is now to accelerate that by building our customer base through loyalty. This is exactly what gets me excited and what I love doing so it’s a perfect time for me to get more involved.”