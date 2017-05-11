Mothercare’s CFO To Step Down

Mothercare has announced that Richard Smothers has given notice of his resignation as Chief Financial Officer.

Smothers has a notice period of 12 months and so will remain with the business until a replacement has been found. The group said it had commenced the search for a new CFO with a transition plan and successor expected to be in place by the end of the year.

Mark Newton-Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Mothercare, said: “Richard has played a significant role in the first phase of the turnaround of the Mothercare brand, helping us to build a strong platform for future growth. On a personal note I’d like to thank him for his support and wish him well for the future.”

Last month Mothercare reported solid fourth-quarter results with UK like-for-like sales up 4.5%. Performance was driven by online sales which grew 13.6% and now represent around 41% of UK sales. The company is due to release its full year results on 18 May.