M&S Appoint Former Asda Chief As New Chairman

Marks & Spencer has confirmed the appointment of Archie Norman as its new Chairman with effect from 1 September, replacing Robert Swannell.

Norman had been one of the favourites to take on the role after Swannell announced last December that he planned to retire this year. “Archie brings a breadth of experience with an extensive track record in retail and brands,” M&S said in a statement this morning.

Best known for leading a turnaround at Asda in the 1990s, the former Conservative MP has served as Chairman of ITV, Lazard London and Hobbycraft, as well as stints at Coles, Kingfisher, and Energis.

Norman is joining M&S at a time of major change as new Chief Executive Steve Rowe strives improve performance of its clothing arm and grow its food retail operations. Earlier this week, the retailer hired Jill McDonald, the Chief Executive of Halfords, to head-up its struggling non-food business.

Commenting on the appointment, Swannell said: “I am delighted that Archie, with his deep, relevant experience is to be M&S’s next Chairman. With the appointment of Steve Rowe in 2016, I am confident that we have an excellent team, well-equipped to grow and strengthen the business. I wish them all the very best for the future.”

Norman added: “I am looking forward to taking on the role of the Chairmanship of Marks & Spencer as the business under Steve Rowe’s leadership faces into the considerable challenges ahead in a rapidly changing retail landscape.”

