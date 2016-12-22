New £3bn Retail Investment Fund Launched With Support Of John Walden And Clive Humby

LetterOne (L1), an international investment business, has announced the launch of L1 Retail, a new retail investment arm aimed at discovering the “retail stars” of the future.

L1 Retail will initially focus on Europe, including the UK, and in the emerging markets, seeking to invest up to $3bn in a small number of retailers that have the potential to become market leaders in their segments and markets.

L1 Retail said it will focus on companies with customer propositions that reflect value for money and convenience, as well as retailers in the health and wellness areas.

L1 believes that a combination of store and online assets, combined with state of the art analytics and logistics, will drive growth in the next 10 to 20 years. It said that unique business models offering efficient growth platforms and best in class management teams will feature prominently in L1 Retail’s investment choices.

The L1 Retail investment team will be based in London and led by Managing Partner Stephan DuCharme, former CEO and current non-executive Chairman of X5 Retail Group, Russia’s largest food retailer. He commented: “We are looking forward to working together with experienced management teams to create new retail leaders. Our long-term investment time horizon coupled with disciplined execution of strategy, and our retail sector expertise, will open up interesting investment opportunities.”

L1 Retail also announced that John Walden, former CEO of Home Retail Group, and Clive Humby, one of the founders of dunnhumby, have been appointed to the L1 Retail Advisory Board with immediate effect.

Commenting on the launch of L1 Retail, Walden said: “I look forward to being part of something new and entrepreneurial – and to help build a new retail portfolio from the bottom up. The retail market is undergoing constant change. This is creating new opportunities for investors with real retail vision but also the ability to drive disciplined long-term execution of strategy”.

Humby added: “Understanding customer behaviour and adapting to new trends is the key to success. Data is the new oil. It’s immensely valuable, but if unrefined it cannot really be used. I look forward to working with L1 Retail to identify consumer emerging trends and themes as they invest in new platforms for growth”.